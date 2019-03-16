Trump dismisses threat of extremists

Democrat senator ties president’s words to violence

Staff/wire report

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump played down any threat posed by racist white nationalism Friday after the gunman accused of the New Zealand mosque massacre called the president “a symbol of renewed white identity.”

Trump, whose own previous responses to the movement have drawn scrutiny, expressed sympathy for the victims who died at “places of worship turned into scenes of evil killing.” But he declined to join expressions of mounting concern about white nationalism, saying “I don’t, really” when asked whether he thought it was a rising threat around the world.

“I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess,” Trump said. “If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet. But it’s certainly a terrible thing.”

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation issued a statement Friday condemning the attacks.

“The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is sickened and devastated by the terror attacks at two New Zealand mosques early this morning. We condemn the horrific and tragic shootings and our hearts go out to the families of the victims and those who are injured,” the statement said.

“Our community stands with our Muslim brothers and sisters – here, in the [Mahoning] Valley, nationally, in New Zealand and around the world. There is no place for hatred and violence in our world.”

Trump was asked about white nationalism and the shooting deaths of 49 people at mosques Friday in Christchurch after he formally vetoed Congress’ resolution to block his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexico border.

Questioned about the accused gunman’s reference to him, Trump professed ignorance.

“I didn’t see it. I didn’t see it,” he said. “But I think it’s a horrible event ... a horrible, disgraceful thing and a horrible act.”

The gunman behind at least one of the mosque shootings, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, left behind a lengthy document that outlined his motivations. He proudly stated that he was a 28-year-old Australian white nationalist who hates immigrants and was set off by attacks in Europe that were perpetrated by Muslims. In a single reference, he mentioned the U.S. president.

“Were/are you a supporter of Donald Trump?” was one of the questions he posed to himself. His answer: “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”

The White House immediately denounced the connection. But the mention from the suspect, who embraced Nazi imagery and voiced support for fascism, nonetheless cast an uncomfortable light on the way that the president has been embraced by some on the far right.

Tarrant livestreamed to the world in graphic detail his assault on the worshippers at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque.

That rampage killed at least 41 people, while an attack on a second mosque in the city not long after killed several more. Police did not say whether the same person was responsible for both shootings. Tarrant appeared briefly in court this morning amid tight security and showed no emotion as the judge read the charge against him.

Trump, who as a candidate proposed a ban on all Muslims entering the United States, has drawn criticism as being slow to condemn white supremacy and related violence. After a 2017 clash between white nationalists and anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left one demonstrator dead, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation. He also did not immediately reject the support of David Duke, a former KKK Grand Wizard, during his presidential campaign.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tied Trump’s inflammatory language to the violence half a world away.

“Words have consequences, like saying we have an invasion on our border and talking about people as though they were different in some fatal way,” Blumenthal said on CNN. “I think that the public discourse from the president on down is a factor in some of these actions.”