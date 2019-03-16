SPELLING BEE | The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee kicks off


March 16, 2019 at 9:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee kicks off with the word "calculus."

There are 47 spellers competing for the title of Spelling Bee Champion

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000