SPELLING BEE | Only one word missed in the fourth round
YOUNGSTOWN - Only one word was missed in the fourth round of The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.
Sixteen spellers remain for the fifth round.
YOUNGSTOWN - Only one word was missed in the fourth round of The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.
Sixteen spellers remain for the fifth round.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.