SPELLING BEE | Nine more spellers go down in second round
YOUNGSTOWN - Nine more spellers go down in the second round of The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.
Twenty remain.
Words missed included "sachet," "ichor" and "tetrarch."
