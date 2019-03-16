SPELLING BEE | Nine more spellers go down in second round


March 16, 2019 at 10:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - Nine more spellers go down in the second round of The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.

Twenty remain.

Words missed included "sachet," "ichor" and "tetrarch."

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000