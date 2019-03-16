Siblings say murder victim was 'amazing man,' 'excellent father'

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Mela Alamin says her brother Nimala Alamin was “an amazing man.”

He was found shot to death about 7 p.m. Wednesday in an SUV behind a vacant 2808 Rush Blvd. home on the South Side. His death is the city’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Mela said her brother had four children and was also an “amazing father to his four boys.” She said he was also in tip-top physical shape because his passion was keeping fit.

Nimala Alamin was a personal trainer, his sister said, and he was constantly working on staying fit. He regularly attended a gym in Niles, she said.

“He worked out every single day,” Mela said. “He was always at the gym.”

She said she wanted people to know that her brother was a good person and that he will be missed.

“People care about him,” she said. “He was loved by so, so many people.”

Mela said her brother has a fiancee, and he also took care of his grandmother.

Rallah Phillips, a brother of Nimala Alamin, said his brother was caretaker for the family and he will be deeply missed.

“He was an excellent father, and he took care of his entire family,” Phillips said.

Chief Robin Lees said detectives are following leads, and they also are awaiting results on ballistic tests.