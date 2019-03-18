Ohio wine award

COLUMBIANA

The Vineyards at Pine Lake received recognition from the Ohio Quality Wine program this past November for its first estate-grown wine, Vineyards White.

Established in 2007 by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and the Viticulture and Enology Program at the Ohio Agriculture Research and Development Center, the OQW program recognizes and awards only Ohio wines that are the most premier quality.

In order for a wine to be eligible, it must be produced with at least 90 percent Ohio-grown grapes and pass a meticulous sensory and chemical analysis.