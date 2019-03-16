Mahoning Dems ensorse Limbian, others in Y'town, Struthers primaries

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County Democratic Party endorsed city Law Director Jeff Limbian for Youngstown Municipal Court judge over Martin Hume.

Hume said he had no plans to get out of the race.

“The position is too important,” he said.

Also at Saturday’s meeting at St. Luke Church hall, the party endorsed candidates in Youngstown council races and the Struthers primary.

Only committee members in the respective wards who attended the meeting were eligible to vote. All voting was done by secret ballot.

Party Chairman David Betras called for the resignation of Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and his team after a Republican sweep of statewide executive races in the November 2018 election. Betras has been critical of Pepper since the losses – as well as the 2016 victory in Ohio by Republican Donald Trump for president – and has asked Pepper to step down as chairman. Pepper has said he has no plans to resign.

