Mahoning Dems endorse Limbian over Hume for judge

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Democratic Party endorsed city Law Director Jeff Limbian for Youngstown Municipal Court judge over Martin Hume.

Limbian today received 31 votes of Youngstown Democratic central and executive committee members to 11 for Hume, an assistant county prosecutor and former city law director.

The party also backed Catherine Cercone Miller in the Democratic primary for Struthers mayor 7-6 over Councilman Michael S. Patrick.

The party voted to support the renewal of the 0.75-percent, 5-year county criminal justice sale tax that raises about $26 million annually.

At today's meeting, Chairman David Betras called for the resignation of Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and his team after a Republican sweep of statewide executive races in the November 2018 election.

Betras has been critical of Pepper since the losses and has asked for him to step down as chairman, something Pepper has said he has no plans to do.