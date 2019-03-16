Last year’s spelling champ returns to compete today

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

AUSTINTOWN

The Vindicator’s 85th annual Spelling Bee winner is back for another round.

And, again, she will be sporting her lucky elephant attire.

Mackenzie Sambroak, 12, of Austintown is back to compete for the third year in a row – she has the most single-person entries of her school, Roosevelt Elementary in McDonald. The bee is today in Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room on the Youngstown State University campus.

Mackenzie, daughter of Meghan and Steve Sambroak, will show off her spelling skills, thanks to her photographic memory.

“If I see it, I can usually remember it and spell it,” Mackenzie explained.

She first took home the gold last year on the word “tour de force” and is still in disbelief she won.

“I really didn’t expect to win,” she said. “I just can’t believe I won. I was completely shocked the day of the bee.”

She’s been preparing for what she hopes will be another year’s win under her belt.

“I’ve been reviewing lists and having family members quiz me – that really helps,” she said. “I also look things up on the internet or in the dictionary.”

Although she’s hoping to win this year, she said she’s not as competitive since she already has a win.

“If I win, that’s amazing, [but] if I don’t, someone else can experience it,” she said.

When she’s not studying and perfecting her spelling skills, Mackenzie loves music, singing, playing piano, acting, reading and more.

She’s also a Girl Scout and plays soccer, basketball and volleyball.

Despite her busy schedule, she said she still has time for her fur family – a Labradoodle named Dolly and an English bulldog named Bruce – and her mom and dad as well as three siblings: Reagan, 10, and Finley and Liam, both 7.

When asked what she thought of her daughter’s superior spelling skills, Meghan Sambroak simply said: “It’s amazing. I don’t know

where she gets it from.”

“It’s exciting to see her get this far and go for it again,” she said. “I would never have that confidence and the ability to do it.”

Although Meghan Sambroak will be there today to cheer on Mackenzie, Mackenzie’s father will be cheering on his daughter from afar, as he is deployed with the Army.