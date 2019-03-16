Holy Week and Easter events, programs

The Vindicator will run a listing of area services that are open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, April 14;

Holy Thursday, April 18; Good Friday, April 19; Holy Saturday, April 20; and Easter, April 21.

The deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. April 10. Publication will be April 13.

Information should include the denomination and name of the church, address, city or suburb, the day, time, type of service, your name and a phone number for verification.

Send the information by email to news@vindy.com, mail to the Regional Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712.

Lent services, events

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have Stations of the Cross services at noon and 6 p.m. every Friday during Lent.

POLAND: Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, will have Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Friday and March 29, April 5 and April 12. The church will have Stations of the Cross for students of the parish school at 1:30 p.m. Friday and March 29, and April 5 and April 12. All services are open to the public.

YOUNGSTOWN: Ambassadors for Christ will have interdenominational services throughout Lent. All services will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings. This week, Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave., will host. Each service includes Scripture, prayer, music and fellowship. All are welcome to attend. Security will be provided.

Mahoning County Lutheran Cluster congregations: Lenten soup and service dinners every Wednesday in Lent. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. and worship will begin at 7 p.m. This week Christ Lutheran Church will host again, with Pastor David Kamphuis preaching.

AUSTINTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will have a light dinner and Lenten worship service each Wednesday throughout Lent at 6 p.m.

POLAND: Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will host screenings of Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOARDMAN: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a Lenten course “The Power of Small Choices,” inspired by the film “The Shawshank Redemption” at 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Each session will be one hour, and light snacks will be served. Call 330-758-4513 for information.

NORTH JACKSON: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have special Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BOARDMAN: St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, will have a Lenten speaker series in the St. Matthew room from 7:40 to 8:20 a.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each day, a different speaker will share their stories over a continental breakfast. This week’s speaker is Julie Palusak.

POLAND: The Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will have a “Women of the Bible” meditation followed by a catered lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration, including a $10 donation, is required. Reservations can be made by calling 330-757-7545.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Stanislaus Church, 430 Williamson Ave., will have a memorial Mass and breakfast at 11 a.m. March 24. Before the Mass, there will be a “gozkie zale,” a traditional Polish Lenten lamentation service, at 10:15 a.m., sponsored by the Polish Arts Club of Youngstown. This event is the club’s way of remembering, honoring and commemorating its deceased members. The event is open to the public, and a catered breakfast is available after Mass. Reservations and a $15 fee are required for the breakfast.

COLUMBIANA: St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St., will host a Soup and Bread series featuring Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday until April 17. A complimentary soup and bread supper is included. Adults and youth grades four and up are invited to attend this free series. Mass will follow at 8 p.m. To register, visit www.ololstj.org or call the church at 330-482-2351.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have a women’s Lenten retreat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30.

NILES: Niles First United Methodist Church, 608 N. Crandon Ave., will host “A Tribute to the Wondrous Cross,” a free Lenten concert, at 3 p.m. March 31.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, will present “Suffering Yet Still Believing: Spiritual Lessons from the Book of Job” by Father Thomas Dailey at 7 p.m. March 31 and April 1. This mission offers a thought-provoking synopsis of the story of Job and suggests several spiritual lessons drawn from it.

NILES: Niles First United Methodist Church, 608 N. Crandon Ave., will have a weekly Bible study class at 9:30 a.m., and a potluck dinner and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. every Monday during Lent.

Community outreach

NEW WATERFORD

Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, will have lessons at 6 p.m. Sunday led by Pastor Jeff Schoch that will focus on components of community fellowship that evolve when people gather together to share a meal.

Later this month, the church will offer four dinners to recognize specific sectors for their important service roles in New Waterford.

The first dinner will be at 6 p.m. March 24, and will focus on village workers and government leaders. The second dinner will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 31, and will be a fundraiser for The Belonging, a young girls conference the church will host in November. Tickets for that dinner will be $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. The third dinner, at 6 p.m. April 7, will focus on local business owners, churches and other community groups. The final dinner, at 6 p.m. April 14, will focus on employees and leaders of the Crestview School District.

Special evening

YOUNGSTOWN

The Diocese of Youngstown will celebrate a special evening of reconciliation called “The Light ON for You: An Evening of Reconciliation” on Wednesday. This evening provides an opportunity for parishioners to embrace and be mindful of mercy in their lives, and show one another that same mercy. Parishioners are advised to consult their parish weekly bulletin for their local location and time for this event.

Women’s conference

GIRARD

Liberty Assembly of God, 6779 Belmont Ave., will host the Adored Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday. The conference is for females from grade six through adult. There will be time for worship, keynote speaker Rachel Wallace, break-out sessions and brunch. The cost is $5 per person. For information and registration, visit www.libertyag.church/adored-women.

‘Art and Faith’ lecture

YOUNGSTOWN

The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., will host the lecture “Art and Faith” by Louis Zona, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, March 24. The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Youngstown in honor of its 75th anniversary. The event will begin with gathering time from noon to 1 p.m., followed by Zona’s presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. After the lecture, participants are invited to view the art collection from 2 to 4 p.m.

Special guest

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will host Rod Snow, chalk artist and ventriloquist, at 6 p.m. March 24. The program is free, family-friendly and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 330-549-2333.

Family movie night

AUSTINTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host a screening of the movie “Angels in the Outfield” in the fellowship hall at 5 p.m. March 31. Free tickets are available after church March 24 and 31, and at the door. Tickets entitle the holder to free popcorn and a drink during the movie. This event is open to the public.

Day of spirituality

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery are offering a day of spirituality from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 31 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NE. To register, call 330-856-1813 or email gohm@byzben.org by March 24.

The presenter will be Rev. Robert M. Pipta, rector of the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of Sts. Cyril & Methodius in Pittsburgh. Father Ripta will speak on “Living in Peace and Repentance.”

There will be a time for reflection, questions and refreshments and an opportunity to receive reconciliation.

Young-adult retreat

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have a retreat for young adults in their 20s and 30s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6. The cost will be $25. Registration is required by contacting Diana at 330-747-6080 or diana@stangelayoungstown.org.

Children’s program

AUSTINTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host “Easter Alive,” a free children’s program at 11 a.m. April 13. The program, for children age 3 to 12, will feature two live miniature donkeys, a puppet skit, games, a craft and a snack. Each child will be given a small gift and candy as they leave. There also will be a basket raffle and smaller raffle gifts.

Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended. You can register online at www.redeemeraustintown.org.

Mission Day program

YOUNGSTOWN

Phillips Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1407 Victor Ave., will have its annual Mission Day program at noon Monday. A luncheon will be served after the program.

Free lecture planned

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Education & Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, will host a lecture by the Rev. George M. Smiga from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Father Smiga will discuss the parables of the pharisee and the tax collector, the 100 sheep and the prodigal son. There is no cost to attend, but free-will offerings will be accepted. For information, call the center at 330-799-4941.