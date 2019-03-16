Business and office cat bounce back from Donnell Ford blaze

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The team at Donnell Ford on Market Street has already bounced back from the blaze that destroyed the dealership’s showroom Friday morning.

Within hours, employees were back to work, and even the office cat, Shelby, is on the mend.

“Basically, we’re up and in operation already,” said sales manger Jim Beeman, who has worked at the dealership since 2004.

Among the cars sitting in the showroom when the fire struck were a Model T, a new Mustang and an EcoSport, said Donnell Ford customer-service specialist Priscilla Hecker.

Mike Friend, general manager of the Honda store on U.S. Route 224, made three offices available for Donnell employees at his site, Beeman said.

“Sales will be open regular hours [today]. ... We’re shooting to get the service department open for Monday,” said Donnell Ford general manager Todd Dauterman.

Dauterman said that no customer cars were damaged.

The prognosis is also good for Shelby, the office cat who was rescued from the fire.

Office manager Patty Miconi took Shelby, named after the Shelby Mustang, to Angels for Animals on Friday afternoon to be checked out by a vet.

“First thing I think of is the cat,” said Miconi after she learned of the fire early Friday.

Shelby received antibiotics and pain medication.

“I think she’s one of the luckiest cats in Mahoning County,” said Dr. Richard Nokes, who examined Shelby.

As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the fire was unknown.

Fire chief Mark Pitzer said his department is contacting the National Weather Service to determine if Thursday night’s storm sparked the blaze.

“It was very difficult [to fight]. When we arrived, it was already through the roof,” Pitzer said.

Pitzer said the bulk of the fire appeared to have originated in the showroom.

Firefighters from Canfield, Youngstown, Poland and Beaver Township were called to assist.

While crews were fighting the fire at Donnell Ford, a second fire broke out at an apartment on Mathews Road.

Because Boardman crews were at the Donnell fire, the Austintown Fire Department and other crews battling the dealership fire were sent to Mathews Road. Two people were rescued from the second-story window, said Pitzer.

Pitzer had no estimate of damage to the Donnell building or the vehicles inside it.