BUSINESS DIGEST || Covelli to get award

Covelli to get award

BOARDMAN

Sam Covelli of Covelli Enterprises, the Mahoning Valley-headquartered largest franchisee of Panera Bread, will be presented with the Boardman Civic Association’s Business Person of the Year award at the organization’s annual Community Awards Dinner at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lariccia Family Community Center in Boardman Park.

The Business Person of the Year award is given to successful local business leaders who generate employment, resources and quality projects for the township.

Covelli Enterprises’ first Panera Bread opened in Boardman in 1998. Since then, the company has opened several more restaurants, including another Panera cafe, an O’Charley’s restaurant and a Dairy Queen location. This past September, Covelli relocated the company’s first Panera to a location on South Avenue that is now equipped with the brand’s latest offerings, including kiosk ordering, rapid pickup, delivery and an updated cafe design.

Venture Plastics deal

NEWTON FALLS

Venture Plastics Inc. plans to join the city through a pre-annexation incentive program, allowing a six-year phase-in of the city’s 1 percent income tax, according to a Friday news release.

“Venture has chosen to move in this direction due to a collaborative effort between the city and Venture as it relates to the high level of electrical service and the underlying customer support given to Venture Plastics by the city’s electrical department,” the release states.

The deal would also mean Venture Plastics would retain the city’s discounted industrial rate, designed to create jobs.

A news conference officially announcing the deal is set for Monday afternoon. Officials plan to answer questions about the agreement.

Ohio wine award

COLUMBIANA

The Vineyards at Pine Lake received recognition from the Ohio Quality Wine program this past November for its first estate-grown wine, Vineyards White.

Established in 2007 by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and the Viticulture and Enology Program at the Ohio Agriculture Research and Development Center, the OQW program recognizes and awards only Ohio wines that are the most premier quality.

In order for a wine to be eligible, it must be produced with at least 90 percent Ohio-grown grapes and pass a meticulous sensory and chemical analysis.

US job openings rise

WASHINGTON

U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November, evidence that businesses are still hungry for workers despite signs the economy has slowed. The Labor Department said Friday that hiring also rose and the number of people quitting their jobs picked up. Quits are a sign of a healthy economy, because people typically leave a job for another, usually higher-paying, one. The tally of available jobs now outnumbers the unemployed by roughly 1 million.

Staff/wire reports