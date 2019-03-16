Campbell officer put on disciplinary leave

Staff report

CAMPBELL

City police officer Melissa Williams was put on 10-day, unpaid disciplinary leave after an internal investigation alleging negligence and insubordination surrounding the events that led to the resignation of former police Chief Dennis Puskarcik.

Williams’ allegations that Puskarcik was improperly accessing the department’s evidence locker and stealing items were the core driver of an investigation that ultimately led to his resignation.

A letter sent to Williams from Clemans, Nelson & Associates Inc., the law firm representing the city, said an internal investigation into Williams’ allegations against Puskarcik “found that the integrity of the police evidence locker was never compromised and your criminal allegations against police Chief Dennis Puskarcik were unfounded.”

The charges against Williams – insubordination, evidence-room policy violations and improper dissemination of confidential information – deal primarily with improper procedure.

Williams will be eligible to return to work March 26.