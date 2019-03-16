APA, YPD, nets 3 arrests

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and Adult Parole Authority agents found two guns and arrested two people about 5:54 p.m. Thursday in a drive in the 800 block of Roxbury Avenue on the South Side.

Keon Chism, 28, of Roxbury, is charged with improper handling of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine after he admitted a gun underneath the driver’s seat of a car he was sitting in was his. He also had $928 cash and a bag of suspected crack cocaine, reports said.

Nicole Jennings of Idora Avenue is charged with failure to notify law enforcement/carrying concealed weapons after she waited almost an hour to tell police she had a concealed-carry permit and a gun in her pants, reports said.

Both were taken to the Mahoning County jail.

About 5:45 p.m., agents doing a home visit at the Potomac Avenue home of Charles Whitfield, 38, found three bags of suspected marijuana and a scale in his South Side home.

Whitfield was arrested on a charge of trafficking in marijuana. He also was taken to the jail.