METRO DIGEST || Accused of forcing teen into sexual contact

Accused of forcing teen into sexual contact

YOUNGSTOWN

An Akron man accused of forcing a mentally impaired teen into sexual contact is in the Mahoning County jail.

Gary Summerland, 79, of Delaware Avenue, faces felony counts of gross sexual imposition against that teen – who was between age 13 and 16 when the offenses allegedly took place – and a count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for showing obscene material to that teen.

The indictment, handed up by a county grand jury March 7, states the teen’s ability “to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental condition.”

Summerland was jailed Thursday and is set for arraignment Tuesday morning in common pleas court.

Arrest warrant issued

WARREN

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Tashae A. Perry, 24, of Montgomery Street Northwest after she failed to appear for arraignment Friday in Warren Municipal Court on child-endangering and other charges related to a 12:05 a.m. crash Friday. She also is charged with drunken driving and was cited for driving without a license.

Police were called to First Street Southwest for a car crashed into a utility pole. Police found Perry walking away from her vehicle a short distance away.

Perry told the officer she hit a tree but she does not drink or do drugs, though she takes a sleeping pill and a prescription drug. She failed field-sobriety tests, however, and refused to take a blood test, according to police reports.

Perry’s fiance later told police Perry had left her 4-year-old daughter alone at home for more than an hour. Police called Trumbull County Children Services.

Sharon man is jailed in man’s shooting death

FARRELL, PA.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 24-year-old Sharon man is being held without bond in a shooting death that occurred during a home invasion.

State police Friday arrested Desmond Dwayne Greene, who is accused of killing 49-year-old Harry Kennedy Jr. during the incident the evening of Jan. 11, 2018. State police say Greene was attempting to rob the man inside his Farrell home, according to a news release.

The Mercer County Coroner’s office ruled Kennedy’s death a homicide caused by the gunshot wound.

Greene was arraigned Friday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, conspiracies to commit robbery and burglary, criminal attempted robbery and burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the release. He is in the Mercer County Jail.

State police expect to file additional charges against others in the homicide. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Mercer state police at 724-662-6162.

Extra patrols planned

WARREN

Warren Police Department will have extra patrols this weekend for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The patrols are funded through a state grant called the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program.

Garden District group

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District neighborhood association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. Jerry O’Hara will officiate, and guest speaker will be Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court.

Cafaro Foundation donates to Goodwill

NILES

The Cafaro Foundation on Friday made a donation to the Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries for its work year-round to help Mahoning Valley residents.

Goodwill established a location in Eastwood Mall, where people were encouraged to drop off gently worn clothing.

Goodwill collected 5,981 pounds of clothing, which will be refurbished and sold at Goodwill’s thrift stores.

Senators’ bill targets pension accountability

WASHINGTON

Ohio’s U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, introduced the Pension Accountability Act on Friday to help protect Ohioans from having their pensions cut with no say in the process. The bill aims to give workers and retirees a seat at the table when a looming multiemployer pension bankruptcy may require major pension cuts, according to a news release. Portman and Brown both opposed the Multiemployer Pension Reform Act, enacted in 2014, and want to replace it with a comprehensive, bipartisan solution. Unfortunately, the senators said, MPRA did nothing to prevent the pending insolvency of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which is projected to become insolvent in 2025.

Revitalization event planned in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, PA.

10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania kicks off its second year of a six-year plan and $1.35 million investment to revitalize the city’s South Side neighborhood.

The kickoff event will take place at Gussie Walker Community Center, 1207 Moravia St., at 11 a.m. Monday.

Through its Healthy Communities Initiative, 10,000 Friends leads the collaborative revitalization effort in partnership with the city, Gussie Walker Community Center, Lawrence County Community Action Program, Lawrence County Land Bank, UPMC Jameson Hospital, and the emerging South Side Business Association.

The program is funded by UPMC Health Plan, First National Bank, and First Commonwealth Bank, which have collectively committed investments of $1.35 million to the South Side over six years through the Commonwealth Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Partnership Program.