Warren, Trumbull Co. reach settlement in lawsuit
WARREN — The city of Warren and Trumbull County have resolved a lawsuit filed last November over the amount the county pays the city for treatment of wastewater from Lordstown and Champion.
The county common pleas court docket contains a notice of the suit having been resolved Wednesday after a status conference at the county courthouse that day.
City and county officials will have a 1 p.m. news conference today to discuss the details of the settlement.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.