Summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

March 9

Drugs: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 7100 block of North Lima Road, where they reportedly found a straw with possible heroin residue, two suspected crack-cocaine pipes, a Suboxone packet and part of a scouring pad sometimes used for drug purposes. Charges against a man were pending.

BOARDMAN

March 7

Arrest: Officers answered a call regarding a vehicle that had been abandoned in the 20 block of Indianola Road before arresting Mathew D. Hilbert, 32, who listed addresses on Indianola in Boardman, and Canfield Road in Canfield. He was wanted on one warrant each from Austintown and Hubbard.

Drugs: Authorities were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Samantha L. Morris, 30, who listed addresses on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman and South Raccoon Road in Austintown, and was wanted on one count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments. The charges stem from a Jan. 27 overdose at the Glenwood residence in which Morris was given two doses of naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids, and where suspected contraband was found, a report indicated.

Identity fraud: A Pioneer Drive man told police he received an email that appeared to be from PayPal stating his account had been charged $60 for an item with a link that asked for his personal information. After becoming suspicious, the man contacted PayPal, which verified it was a scam.

Domestic violence: Police were summoned to Boardman Area Court to pick up Melvin J. Green Jr., 51, of Lemans Drive, Boardman, who faced a felony charge, related to a fight authorities responded to March 1 at a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant in which the mother of one of his children alleged Green had pushed her to the ground and slapped her.

Theft: An employee for a McClurg Road business reported her purse stolen while at work.

Theft: A Poland man in the 30 block of Overhill Road found out that someone had entered his car and removed 24 prescription pills.

Theft by deception: After receiving a tip that a man had passed a phony $100 bill at Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road, authorities charged Erik A. Leibowitz, 19, and Erika Y. Leibowitz, 25, both of Salem, Mass., with one misdemeanor count each of theft by deception and criminal simulation. The pair tried to buy merchandise that included two books and a pair of undergarments with fake $100 bills; also, an officer found an additional counterfeit bill near their vehicle, a report indicated.

Drugs: Ryan P. Preston, 18, of Orlo Lane, Boardman, was taken into custody at Boardman Area Court and booked on one felony count of trafficking in drugs, related to an investigation last October at Boardman High School in which several students were suspected of using e-cigarettes in a restroom. One of the students alleged Preston had brokered such transactions on school property, a report stated.

Summons: Police charged Mary L. Chiera, 45, of Boardman, with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after having filed a report stating that two children had been habitually truant from school.

Theft: Authorities charged Troy B. Griffin Jr., 21, after alleging Griffin, of West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, had stolen a basket filled with $88 worth of items from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: Officers at Boardman Area Court took custody of Carl Wallace, 50, of Idora Avenue, Youngstown, who was charged in the theft of $400 worth of clothing March 1 from T.J. Maxx, 717 Boardman-Poland Road.

March 8

Aggravated menacing: A New Springfield man reported three men made a series of threats against him and his family in a parking lot in the 500 block of Boardman-Poland Road before the three left the area.

Fraud: A Hopkins Road man told authorities that after buying an item at Best Buy, 561 Boardman-Poland Road, and discovering it was incompatible with his computer, he spoke on the phone with someone he thought represented Microsoft Corp. who convinced him to pay $529, supposedly to remedy the problem, and provide his check-routing numbers before learning it was a scam. The man got his money back, though, after his bank placed a stop-payment on the transaction.

Theft: Ja Keyla M.A. Young, 25, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $29 worth of merchandise at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Victoria A. Rauch, 33, faced a theft charge. Rauch, of Tod Avenue, Boardman, was accused of purposely not self-scanning $99 worth of items, including a pair of women’s boots, at Walmart.

Theft/trespassing: A Meadowbrook Avenue woman told officers two juveniles walked to her rear porch, then stole one pack each of cigars and cigarettes.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole from Walmart a 55-inch TV worth $348.

Theft: A Walmart loss-prevention official told police she reviewed video-surveillance footage that purportedly showed a woman stealing 10 boxes of ammunition.

Fraud: A man found out several of his accounts had been hacked, and that internet service to his Cook Avenue apartment was discontinued.

Theft: A Leetonia woman reported that while at Southern Park Mall, someone took her $669 iPhone from a restroom stall.

Harassment: A Squirrel Hill Drive man said he’s received several unwanted messages on his Facebook page.

Theft: A known shoplifter reportedly left Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd., with a shopping cart filled with dog food without having paid $65 for the merchandise.

Theft: A man reportedly took a $599 water heater from Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive.

Criminal damaging: A housekeeper with Days Inn, 7393 South Ave., discovered glass, dried wax and a large burn mark on carpeting while cleaning a room. Damage was estimated at $250.

Theft: Girard police handed Christopher L. Johnson, 31, to Boardman authorities. Johnson, of Commerce Avenue Northwest, Warren, was accused of stealing a $398 compound bow Sept. 25, 2018, from Walmart.

Theft: George A. Estell of Grover Drive, Boardman, faced a charge when, authorities alleged, Estell, 56, stole a $43 digital converter box from Walmart.

Unauthorized use of property/harassment: A Forest Park Drive woman reported having gotten several such text messages, and that her online accounts and email passwords had been changed without her consent.

March 9

Employee theft: After responding to a possible such situation at the

JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall, authorities filed five theft counts against a 17-year-old Youngstown girl after accusing her of stealing money from her cash drawer on four occasions beginning Feb. 18. The teen also failed to scan about $300 worth of clothing a customer had bought, a report showed.

Theft: A woman reportedly took a pair of pants and a shirt from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Arrests: A suspicious male in the 5200 block of Market Street caught officers’ attention before they arrested Nickolas V. Colorite, 24, of Lucius Lane, Youngstown, and James E. Herdman, 36, of West Market Street, Warren, both of whom were wanted on two warrants. Colorite faced an additional charge of obstructing official business when, police alleged, he provided a false last name and claimed to be from out of state.

Theft: Police charged Danny Myers of Neilson Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging Myers, 32, had stolen about $106 worth of property from Walmart.

Theft: Gabriel A. Alvarez-Muniz, 20, of Aravesta Avenue, Boardman, and Francisco M. Perez-Melendez, 30, of Park Vista Drive, Youngstown, were charged in the theft of five Xbox games valued at $93 from Walmart.

Domestic violence: Lorraine M. Centofanti, 58, of Brookfield Avenue, Boardman, was charged with making domestic-violence threats after her brother with whom she lives alleged that during an argument, an intoxicated Centofanti held a knife and threatened to kill him with it.

Theft: Najah D. Morgan, 26, of Bon Air Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan $125 worth of mainly houseware items at Walmart.

Theft: A man and a woman in their late teens reportedly stole four purses worth a total of $202 from Gracylane, an accessory store in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: Walmart surveillance footage reportedly captured a man stealing one carton and several packs of cigarettes from the big-box store.

March 10

Arrest: Officers got a call regarding a possibly inebriated driver near South Avenue before they pulled over and charged Paul M. Avery, 51, of Afton Avenue, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Avery refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Theft: Authorities charged Brittany A. Satterfield, 27, with theft and drug abuse after accusing her of intentionally neglecting to self-scan $129 worth of undergarments and other items at Walmart. Satterfield, of Oakwood Drive Southeast, Beloit, also had a small quantity of suspected heroin and a suspected marijuana pipe in her purse, police alleged.

Trespassing: A worker with Aladdin’s Eatery of Boardman, 7325 South Ave., told officers a former employee who had been terminated was at the business in violation of a criminal-trespassing warning. The person then left without incident.

Arrest: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 224 resulted in the arrest of Latoya S. Sadler, 34, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a bench warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft: Tera L. Tuchek, 28, of Atlanta Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with theft after $179 worth of mostly children’s clothing was taken from the JCPenney store. She also was wanted on Youngstown warrants accusing her of failing to appear in court on charges of theft and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Criminal mischief: Tysha L. McQueen, 19, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested on a criminal-mischief warrant during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Boardman-Poland Road. The charge is related to an Aug. 11, 2018, argument between two motorists, one of whom reportedly tossed a bottle at the other’s car near Southern Boulevard and Meadowbrook Avenue, which did $100 in damage to the driver’s-side door.

Theft: Omar T. Moore, 24, faced charges of theft and possessing criminal tools after a wireless charging mount, a craft knife and BBs were stolen from Walmart, and he was accused of using the knife to cut the packages to the other items. The Canton man also was wanted on three New Castle, Pa., warrants.

March 11

Arrest: Police noticed a loose dog on the West Parkside Drive cul-de-sac before arresting Belva M. Lough, 62, who listed addresses on West Parkside in Boardman and Cranberry Lane Northeast in Warren, and who was wanted on a Niles misdemeanor warrant accusing her of a zoning violation.

Aggravated menacing: A Bob-o-Link Drive woman alleged a neighbor had threatened to shoot her daughter’s dog.

Burglary: To a residence in the 4000 block of Riverside Drive. The home-owner reported two paint sprayers, four kitchen cabinets and other property missing, for an estimated $4,850 loss.

Drugs: Police received a complaint that someone had tossed trash from a vehicle on Baymar Drive before conducting a traffic stop and charging Robert L. Scarsella, 18, with drug possession and underage possession of alcohol. Scarsella, of Neilson Avenue, Youngstown, had several drug-related items, authorities alleged.

Harassment: A Sierra Madre Trail woman said her former fiancé has made and sent the latest in a series of such calls and text messages.

Fraud: An employee with Taylor Kia of Boardman, 7870 Market St., found out two $2,000 fraudulent company checks had been cashed before the account was frozen.

Aggravated menacing: A pregnant Shadyside Drive woman alleged the soon-to-be father made a series of threats against her, causing the accuser to fear for her life.

Fraud: A Canfield couple at a South Avenue bank discovered their joint account had been compromised after someone in Miami apparently made two fraudulent charges that totaled about $366.

Theft: Authorities received a complaint that a customer bought a 2019 Kia Forte from Taylor Kia of Boardman, but failed to return the following day to make a promised $3,000 downpayment.

March 12

Theft: Hubbard Township police relinquished custody of Timothy J. Brown, 47, to township authorities. Brown, of Willis Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $13 worth of food and beverages Feb. 27 from a Shell gas station, 5135 Market St.