Sentenced to probation

WARREN

Stephanie Hilbun, who pleaded guilty in January to stealing $8,408 from McDonald Parent Educator Group, was sentenced to five years’ probation Thursday. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court officials said Hilbun has repaid the money. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the victims.

Hilbun, 41, of Nebraska Avenue in McDonald, was working as a teacher’s aide in Roosevelt Elementary School when McDonald police started an investigation in August. At that time, she was placed on leave from the school system. Hilbun pleaded guilty in January to one count of felony theft and two of felony forgery. McDonald police said Hilbun, who was Parent Educator Group treasurer three years, forged checks by signing her name and the name of the organization’s secretary.