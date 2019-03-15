Power outages


March 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Tornado sirens signaled throughout the Mahoning Valley at 8:30 p.m. Thursday but the National Weather Service reduced the tornado warning to a severe thunderstorm warning about an hour later. Ohio Edison reported 1,700 customers without power in Mahoning County, 437 in Columbiana County and fewer than 5 in Trumbull County as of 10 p.m.

