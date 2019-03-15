Man indicted in February shooting death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man arrested shortly after his girlfriend was shot Feb. 9 and she died a few days later.

Kyle Rice, 30, whose address is listed as the Mahoning County jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder with a firearm specification.

Rice was arrested shortly after Danekua Bankston, 28, was shot early Feb. 9 inside her Oregon Avenue apartment on the West Side. She died a few days later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Rice has been in jail since his arrest. Police said the shooting was domestic related.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Shrie Dickerson, 29, Hilton Avenue, and Danielle Willis, 24, Willis Avenue, two counts of felonious assault.

Jonathan L. Brokaw, 35, Rootstown, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and importuning.

David Rowbotham, 42, c/o Mahoning County jail, two counts of menacing by stalking.

Alexander Blandon, 34, Elm Street, escape, intimidation, retaliation, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, obstructing official business and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Tamika Hackett, 26, North Glenellen Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Nicole Ditosto, 33, Burkey Road, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Mendez, 55, Ferndale Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Darnell T. Hines, 23, Duke Avenue, Warren, domestic violence.

Odis Simmons, 25, c/o Mahoning County jail, and Ramses Jalonie Ali Terry Jr., 21, Helena Avenue, two counts of burglary and obstructing official business.

James Mosley IV, 38, Kendall Avenue, Campbell, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of drug possession with a forfeiture specification, and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs.

Kendra Scott, 31, North Portland Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Debra Lee Gray, 60, c/o Mahoning County jail, two counts of menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment and violating a protection order.

Edwin Pacheco, 24, Cedar Lane, escape.

Lewer Dent, 30, South Schenley Avenue, escape.

Alan Fairchild, 52, Pasadena Avenue, escape.

Joshua A. Stanley, 33, Barkley Avenue, nonsupport of dependents.

Jerry F. Lord, 21, Viall Road, Austintown, two counts of trafficking in marijuana.

Jesse W. Grate, 37, South Turner Road, illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of hashish with forfeiture specifications.

Daniel L. Fizet, 58, Viall Road, Austintown, being a felon in possession of a firearm and four firearm forfeiture specifications.

Shawn A. Mellot, 21, Viall Road, Austintown, possession of LSD.