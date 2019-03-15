Man found shot to death in own vehicle

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Chief Robin Lees said a 40-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday evening in his own vehicle.

Lees said Thursday the victim is Nimala Alamin, 40, who court records showed had several different addresses. His death is the city’s fourth homicide this year.

Alamin was found about 7 p.m. by police who went to check a report of an abandoned SUV behind a vacant 2808 Rush Blvd. home. Lees said officers found Alamin in the back seat, dead from a gunshot wound.

The SUV belonged to Alamin, Lees said. Lees said it is possible Alamin was shot somewhere else and then the SUV was driven to the home, but he said it is still early in the investigation, and detectives do not know yet if that was the case.

The home where the SUV was found is on a stretch of Rush Boulevard between Marmion and East Florida avenues on the South Side. Of the houses on that stretch of the street, three are vacant and they sit astride a vacant lot.

One of the houses next to where Alamin was found is peppered with bullet holes.

Alamin has a lengthy traffic record. Police had made no arrests as of late Thursday afternoon.

In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides. At this point in 2018, the city had two homicides.

Of the four homicides this year, police have made arrests in three of them.