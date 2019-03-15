Major fire at Donnell Ford in Boardman

Donnell Ford location

6 a.m.: According to our broadcast partner WFMJ-TV 21, Market Street is currently closed to traffic because of a fire at Donnell Ford, 7955 Market Street in Boardman, while other firefighters are at a burning apartment on Mathews Road.

Crews from Boardman were called out to the car dealership just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The first truck on the scene reported flames through the roof of a building. Investigators say the fire is in the lobby.

All off duty firefighters from Boardman, as well as fire departments from Youngstown, Canfield, Poland, and Beaver Township, were called out.

Police say drivers should use Southern Boulevard as an alternate route.

Apartment fire: A fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on the 300 block of Mathews Road in Boardman around 5 a.m.

Because Boardman crews were at the Donnell fire, the Austintown Fire Department and some crews from the dealership fire were sent to Mathews Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with Vindy.com or 21 News for more information as it becomes available.