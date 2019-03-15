UPDATE | Jason Kokrak tied for 31st at The Players Championship
PONTA VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Jason Kokrak, a Warren JFK graduate, is currently tied for 31st place at The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass course.
Kokrak shot a bogey-free 68 today in the second round, with four birdies, including one at the famous Island Green on No. 17. He shot a 73 in the opening round.
