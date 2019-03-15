Israeli military accuses Hamas of firing rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has concluded the militant Hamas group of Gaza fired two rockets toward the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

In a statement early today, the army said "we can confirm" that Hamas carried out the rocket attack.

The attack Thursday night was the first time that Tel Aviv has been targeted since a 2014 war. It caused no casualties.

Earlier, Hamas and many smaller Palestinian groups strongly denied responsibility.

Israeli retaliatory airstrikes continued through early today while sirens warning of incoming projectiles from Gaza sounded in southern Israel.