Guns found on two men after arrests on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police and Adut Parole Authority agents about 5:54 p.m. Thursday found two guns and arrested two people in a drive in the 800 block of Roxbury Avenue.
According to reports, Keon Chism, 28, of Roxbury, is charged with improper handling of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine after he admitted a gun underneath the driver's seat of a car he was sitting in was his. He also had $928 cash and a bag of suspected crack cocaine, reports said.
Nicole Jennings of Idora Avenue was charged with failure to notify law enforcement/carrying concealed weapons after she waited almost an hour to tell police she had a concealed carry permit and a gun in her pants, reports said.
Both were taken to the Mahoning County jail.
