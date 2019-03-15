DONNELL FORD FIRE | Shelby has many lives left: Vet

CANFIELD — The prognosis is good for Shelby, the office cat rescued from the fire at Donnell Ford this morning.

Office manager Patty Miconi took Shelby, named after the Shelby Mustang, to Angels for Animals to be checked out by a vet.

“First thing I think of is the cat,” said Miconi after she learned of the blaze early this morning.

Shelby received antibiotics and pain medication.

“I think she’s one of the the luckiest cats in Mahoning County,” said Dr. Richard Nokes, who examined Shelby.