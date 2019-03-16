Donnell Ford to be open Saturday, aiming for Monday for service

BOARDMAN

The team at Donnell Ford on Market Street has already bounced back from the blaze that destroyed the dealership’s showroom Friday morning.

Within hours, employees were back to work, and even the office cat, Shelby, is on the mend.

“Basically, we’re up and in operation already,” said sales manger Jim Beeman, who has worked at the dealership since 2004.

Among the cars sitting in the showroom when the fire struck were a Model T, a new Mustang and an EcoSport, said Donnell Ford customer service specialist Priscilla Hecker.

Mike Friend, general manager of the Honda store on U.S. Route 224, made three offices available for Donnell employees at his site, Beeman said.

“Sales will be open regular hours [Saturday] ... We’re shooting to get the service department open for Monday,” said Donnell Ford general manager Todd Dauterman.

