Charges are dismissed

WARREN

Two misdemeanor charges of making false alarms against Vanessa A. Ackley of Glen Oaks Drive in Howland were dismissed Thursday in Warren Municipal Court. Ackley paid court costs of $379 as part of the resolution. Ackley, 42, was accused of falsely saying her estranged husband had threatened to commit a school shooting in Howland.

Gil Blair, an assistant Warren law director, asked Judge Thomas Gysegem on Thursday to dismiss the case because Ackley already had served 80 days in the Trumbull County jail and because Howland Township would have borne the cost of having an expert witness testify that relevant emails were sent from Ackley’s computer. The emails were sent to the superintendent of Howland schools and Howland school board members, Blair said.