Changes afoot at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown State University dean is leaving for Duquesne University and a former provost is in the running for a new position at Western Illinois University.

Kristine Blair, YSU College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences dean, has been appointed Duquesne McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts dean.

Blair will begin her new job July 1, according to the Duquesne Duke, the campus newspaper.

Martin Abraham, former provost and tenured professor, is a candidate for provost at Western Illinois University.

Abraham’s interviews will be Thursday and next Friday, according to the Western Illinois University website.

During his time in his provost position at YSU, Abraham was also once a candidate for a president position at the Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla., and Purdue University Fort Wayne.