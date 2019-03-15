Champion of downtown Youngstown honored by CityScape

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Richard Mills CityScape Award Video Video Richard Mills, President of the Ohio One Corporation was honored by Youngstown CityScape.

Richard Mills, president of Ohio One Corp., was overwhelmed when he received the 2019 CityScape Sweet Grass Roots Award for his many contributions to the preservation and revitalization of downtown Youngstown.

“I have never cried before 200 people before,” the honoree said, wiping his eyes.

But he was quick to say it is the Ohio One employees – all nine of whom he introduced and thanked for their service to the company and the city, who have made projects such as CityScape possible.

The 10th Grass Roots Gala took place Thursday evening at the DoubleTree by Hilton in the heart of downtown at 44 E. Federal St.

In describing the relationship between Mills and his company with Youngstown CityScape, the organization’s executive director, Sharon Letson, said it is the “thousand little things that they do, the endless meetings that Rich and his staff attend, that add up to the big things.”

This year, 10 years into the Sweet Grass Roots Awards, and in the top floor ballroom in the historic Stambaugh Building where the hotel is located, “we are able to celebrate in this magnificent space because more than a dozen years ago, Rich Mills fought to save this beautiful building for our community,” said Letson.

“I am so honored and delighted to be with this group, in this lovely venue, to honor this downtown warrior, champion and investor and defender, Rich Mills and Ohio One,” she said in introducing Mills.

CityScape’s Sweet Grass Roots Award is named after the first honorees, former Youngstown State University president Dr. David Sweet, and his wife, Pat.

The Mills family have also invested in downtown Youngstown.

They own City Centre One, the Commerce Building, the IBM Building and Ohio One, and perform maintenance for six office buildings along West Federal Street.

Richard Mills has been known to personally handle some of the small things, such as plowing snow on sidewalks at midnight on a Saturday.

In addition to the Sweet Grass Roots Award, Mills was presented a proclamation and key to the city by Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, and a watercolor painting of the Ohio One downtown properties by Youngstown artist Daniel Rauschenbach.

Brown praised Mills for putting his heart into everything he does, including downtown.

“Mayor, your words are too kind. It’s not me. It’s a team effort of good people,” Mills said.

Others recognized over the years with the CityScape Sweet Grass Roots award are: 2011, Community Corrections Association/Rick Billak; 2012, Better Business Bureau/Pat Rose; 2013, Phil Dennison & Packer Thomas/Phil Dennison; 2014, Mercy Health/Bob Shroder; 2015, First National Bank/Pete Asimakopoulos; 2016, Mill Creek MetroParks and The Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown; 2017, CityScape Trailblazers; and 2018, The Youngstown Foundation.

Letson said 2018 was a “blockbuster year for CityScape.”

“We expanded as a downtown community development organization and undertook more projects with partners,” she said.

A few highlights are: CityScape installed five new walking tour signs downtown with plans and funding for three more; installed 25 new cigarette butt recycling bins on Federal Street to help control litter; through the Downtown Youngstown Partnership, planted 20 new street trees; raised funds for the Wick Park running trail through the first 5k Run/Walk in the park; recognized 13 winners at the 2018 Beautification Awards ceremony; and organized the 2018 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting event, which featured 10 marching bands, 60 entries and 30 floats parading along Federal Street, watched by a crowd estimated at 10,000.