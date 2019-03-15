Accused of hitting wife

GIRARD

A city man is in the Trumbull County jail on a domestic-violence charge, accused of punching and possibly strangling his wife. Police reported that Justin Alexander and his wife had been arguing at their East Wilson street home, and eventually his wife slapped him and he punched her in the face in return.

When police spoke to the victim, her cheek and mouth were swollen and her breathing appeared labored, the report said. Girard firefighter medics assessed the victim and concluded some of her injuries were consistent with strangulation, a police report said. She was taken to a hospital.

Alexander is scheduled to be arraigned in the Girard Municipal Court today.