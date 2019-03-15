8 Valley men arrested in human trafficking sting

LIBERTY — State Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that eight men were arrested in a human trafficking operation.

The AG’s office, Liberty police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force took part in what was described as a sting operation that took place Thursday.

Arrested on charges of possession of criminal tools and soliciation were:

Brian Evans III, 47, of Youngstown.

Thomas Biroschak Jr., 29, of Canfield.

Patrick Cassidy, 52, Hubbard

Joseph Smith, 39, of Niles.

Brian Stewart, 37, of Kinsman.

Francis Cerech, 25, of Campbell.

Terrance Flanagan, 51, of Niles.

Louis Stirk,47, of Youngstown.

Arraignment information was not announced.