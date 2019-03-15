6 become US citizens


March 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Six Mahoning County residents became U.S. citizens Thursday at a naturalization ceremony.

Their names, countries of origin and hometowns are: Te Du, China, Youngstown; Ruwaida Al Mograbi Lababdeh, Jordan, Youngstown; Linda Nerina O’Neil, United Kingdom, Boardman; Jonathan Adzei Otinkorang, Ghana, Youngstown; Baha Mohammed Ateereh, Jordan, Boardman; and Noor Ahmad Al Hariri, Syria, Poland.

