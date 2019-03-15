3 charged in fight

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said three people are charged with disorderly conduct after a fight broke out just before 1 p.m. Thursday on West Federal Street downtown.

Officers were called to break up a fight between two men, and when police intervened, the crowd tried to stop them, said Lt. William Ross.

Two people were injured and treated by paramedics. Witnesses said police used an electronic stun weapon on one man, but Ross said none of his officers told him they used their stun weapons.

At least six cruisers were at the scene, plus a few Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office deputies.