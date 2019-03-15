Austintown man, Liberty woman indicted on child-porn charges

Staff report

CLEVELAND

Candis Wynn of Girard and Daniel R. Parker of Austintown have been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of creating and exchanging child pornography by cellphone.

They were indicted Wednesday on counts of sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

The indictment states the victim was younger than 12.

A federal complaint filed in February stated the child in the videos is a child who was depicted on Wynn’s Facebook account.

The case against Wynn and Parker, both 32, started with an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office that was referred to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

The defendants have been in trouble with the law in the past.

Wynn was charged with child endangerment after police said she left her 2-year-old at home while on a beer run in July 2018.

Parker was charged with domestic violence and drug abuse in 2014 and disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, drug trafficking and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in 2015.

Wynn and Parker are scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Monday before Judge James S. Gwin at the Carl B. Stokes United States Court House in Cleveland.