YSU dean leaving; former provost WIU finalist
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown State University dean is leaving for Duquesne University and a former provost is in the running for a new position at Western Illinois University.
YSU College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences dean Kristine Blair has been appointed as Duquesne McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts dean.
Former provost and tenured professor Martin Abraham is a candidate for provost at Western Illinois University.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.