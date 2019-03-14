Woman who stole money from school parent fund gets probation

WARREN — Stephanie Hilbun, who pleaded guilty in January to three charges for stealing about $8,000 from the McDonald Schools Parent Educator Group, was sentenced to probation today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

She has repaid the stolen money.

Hilbun, 41, of Nebraska Avenue, McDonald, was working as a teacher's aide in the district's Roosevelt Elementary School at the time an investigation was undertaken in August. She was placed on leave just after the investigation began.

Hilbun pleaded guilty in January to one count of theft and two of forgery.

McDonald police said Hilbun, while she was Parent Educator Group treasurer, forged multiple checks by signing both her name and the name of the organization’s secretary.

Hilbun worked the two years before the charges as a teacher’s aide at Roosevelt Elementary. She also worked in the district in April 2016 as a substitute secretary and continued in that role through August 2016, according to records in her personnel file.

