Two misdemeanor charges of making false alarms dismissed

WARREN

Vanessa A. Ackley of Glen Oaks Drive in Howland were dismissed today in Warren Municipal Court.

Ackley, 42, was accused of making false threats that her estranged husband had said he would commit a school shooting in Howland.

Gil Blair, an assistant Warren law director, told Judge Thomas Gysegem that he was recommending dismissal because Ackley had already served 80 days in the Trumbull County jail and there would have been a cost to Howland Township to have an expert witness come to Warren to testify that emails came from an internet address associated with Ackley.