Trump rejects limit to emergency-declaration law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging Republican senators to support his emergency declaration for border funding, and says any efforts to change the national emergency law should come later.

Trump tweeted today as the GOP-led Senate appeared set to approve a resolution blocking the border emergency he declared to steer more money to his border wall.

Trump stressed he will not immediately take up proposals to amend the national emergencies law, which some Republicans have been pitching as a way to limit defections in today's Senate vote.

Said Trump: "If, at a later date, Congress wants to update the law, I will support those efforts, but today's issue is BORDER SECURITY and Crime!!! Don't vote with Pelosi!"