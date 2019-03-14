Struthers athletes honored at council meeting

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Struthers City Council convened Wednesday evening and honored a number of student athletes from the city school district.

Members of the high school girls bowling team and the eighth-grade girls basketball team received plaques during council’s meeting.

Sophomore Madison Stanton won the state bowling championship in Columbus earlier this month, with a three-game score of 634.

After the plaque presentation, council passed two pieces of legislation – a resolution sending Clerk of Council Megan Shorthouse for public-records training and another supporting CASTLO’s application to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for a planning grant tied to downtown development.

During the public-comment portion of the meeting, a man identifying himself as a landlord with tenants in the city raised concerns that the city’s proposed landlord registration legislation may violate portions of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Housing Act by requiring landlords to conduct background checks on tenants and then turn them over to the city.

Councilman Robert Burnside, D-3rd, told the landlord the legislation was still being developed and council would look into his concerns before a final version is drafted.