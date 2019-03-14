Regional Chamber doles out awards at annual meeting

BOARDMAN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber had its 2019 annual meeting this morning at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center on South Avenue.

Dr. Jimmie Bruce, Eastern Gateway Community College’s president, received the William G. Lyden Jr. Spirit of the Valley Award, and David Coy, president and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., was this year’s Donald Cagigas Spirit of the Chamber Award winner.

The keynote speaker was Alex Epstein, founder and president of the Center for Industrial Progress.

