Portman will vote against Trump emergency declaration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, said he will support a plan to terminate the president’s national emergency declaration to build a wall along the southern border.

“It sets a dangerous and new precedent,” Portman said on the Senate floor.

Portman said the national emergency declaration would “open the door” for future presidents to make declarations that aren’t actual emergencies.

Portman also said the president has nearly $6 billion at his disposal to fund the wall.