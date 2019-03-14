A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Hubbard:

GIRARD

March 7

Assault: An employee with Girard Machine Co., 700 Dot St. SE, alleged a co-worker grabbed his throat and pushed the accuser over a table during roll call.

Incident: Police assisted Girard firefighters with a car fire on state Route 711 just north of Gypsy Lane. No one was injured in the blaze.

Theft: A Lawrence Avenue woman told police she never received a package that was to have been delivered to her home.

March 8

Arrest: Authorities were sent to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Michael Stevenson, 36, of Detroit Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

March 9

Arrest: John W. Huzvar, 48, of West Liberty Street, Girard, was taken into custody at the Girard Police Department when he sought to speak with an officer. Huzvar was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear for an arraignment.

Arrest: After pulling him over on Church Hill Road, police arrested Brandon L. Bates, 31, of West Kline Street, Girard, upon discovering he was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court on a charge of permitting drug abuse.

Harassment: A North Avenue man discovered his Facebook account had been hacked before he received several such phone messages.

Arrest: After attempting to make a traffic stop near Byers Avenue, authorities charged Anthony V. Moffo, 21, with failure to comply with police and criminal trespassing. Moffo, of Klebar Avenue, Austintown, led officers on a foot chase on private property, they alleged.

Drug paraphernalia: Larry Mansfield, 36, of Warren-Burton Road, Southington, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia after having been pulled over near Trumbull Avenue. A suspected marijuana pipe was under the back seat, a report said.

Summons: Authorities answered a call about a man stumbling in the road near High and West Liberty streets before charging John P. Dominick Jr. of Pennsylvania Avenue, McDonald, with disorderly conduct. Dominick, 28, walked away from police several times, used profanity and refused to calm down, a report indicated.

March 11

Arrest: Authorities picked up Jason R. Henninger, 40, as he walked on Trumbull Avenue. Henninger, of Shelby Avenue, Girard, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Citation: While dealing with an animal complaint on East Kline Street, officers cited Matthew W. Owens of East Kline, Girard, on a charge of allowing dogs to run at large after a neighbor said three dogs had chased him as he walked in the 300 block.

Arrest: Kenneth R. Smith, 48, was taken into custody hear his Trumbull Avenue residence. The Girard man was wanted on a city warrant.

Summons: A traffic stop on South State Street resulted in a public-indecency charge against Richard Hickson, 43, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, when, an officer alleged, he saw Hickson urinating outside of the car. He and three others were also charged with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Arrest: After responding to a car accident on Route 711, police charged Robert Devicchio, 55, of Ewing Road, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired and failure to control a motor vehicle. Devicchio registered a 0.248 blood-alcohol content, more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

March 12

Possible child endangerment: A school-bus driver reported having seen a 3- or 4-year-old boy alone in front of a building in the 500 block of North Avenue before the child was reunited with his grandmother. No charges had been filed at the time of the report, though.

Menacing: Authorities responded to a verbal altercation on Furnace Lane, where one man reportedly threatened another by displaying a hand gesture that simulated holding a gun.

Recovered property: An officer recovered a women’s handbag, a driver’s license, a debit card and a set of keys on a one-way access road near Elruth Court.

HUBBARD

March 7

Theft: A woman reported $40 and a few small items missing from her Meadowland Drive residence.

March 8

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 400 block of West Liberty Street resulted in the arrests of Jason L. Jones, 35, of Halleck Street, Youngstown, and John R. Bottenfield, 53, of South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, Pa., on felony charges of possessing heroin and cocaine after police alleged one bag each of a powder and a rock-like substance were found. Also, two additional bags of suspected drugs were discovered, a report showed.

March 9

Arrest: Kent police transferred custody of Jeffrey L. Tessman, 53, to Hubbard authorities. The Kent man was wanted on a felony-theft warrant.

March 12

Arrest: Campbell authorities handed Joseph W. Allen Jr., 24, to Hubbard police. Allen, of Plazaview Court, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Harassment: A Rebecca Avenue man said his former girlfriend, of Hubbard, has been harassing him and his fianc e via unwanted phone and social-media contact.