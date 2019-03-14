UPDATE | Police break up downtown melee

YOUNGSTOWN — An unidentified man involved in a fight in downtown Youngstown this afternoon had a seizure in a police vehicle after being arrested.

EMTs on scene pulled the man out of the police cruiser to treat the seizure.

Eventually at least six police cruisers responded to the large disturbance at about 1:20 p.m.

Two men were fighting and were separated by people standing by. One man ran away, the other was arrested and placed into a police vehicle.

A Vindicator reporter at the scene saw police wielding an electric stun device. It is unclear whether it had been used.

Another woman nearby got in a confrontation with police over the incident and was subsequently arrested as well. There are unconfirmed reports that three people were eventually arrested.

Officials describe the unfolding situation as "fluid."