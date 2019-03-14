Pedestrian dies in hit and run

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post is investigating an accident in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a car on state Route 7 (Market Street) north of Western Reserve Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, Joseph Brown, 33, of North Lima, was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a 62-year-old Boardman woman. Evidence at the scene suggests Brown was struck by another vehicle before being struck by the Boardman woman, according to a patrol report. Troopers said the first vehicle left the scene.

The patrol’s crash reconstruction unit and its Office of Criminal Investigations is assisting and interviewing witnesses.

As of press time Wednesday night, the patrol was in the process of taking names and phone numbers of witnesses.

If anyone witnessed a white male pedestrian walking in the area of Route 7 between McClurg and Western Reserve roads about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, or who may have witnessed the accident, call the patrol’s Canfield Post at 330-533-6866.