Pa. police fatally shoot woman armed with handgun


March 14, 2019 at 10:35a.m.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a woman who pointed a gun at officers and refused their commands to put it down.

The shooting in Greensburg started shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday when the woman fired shots at a car not far from her home. She then walked back home, and police soon arrived on scene.

Authorities say the woman, armed with a handgun, walked onto her porch. One officer fired a bean bag at her in an unsuccessful bid to disable her, and another officer soon shot her.

The woman was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Her name has not been released.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

