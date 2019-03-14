NFIB officers elected

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Federation of Independent Business, the largest small business association in the country, announced the re-election of Claudia Kovach as the chairwoman of the group’s Youngstown Area Action Council and the election of John Kroner as vice chairman.

Kovach of City Machine Technologies Inc. and Kroner of The Review Newspapers have been longtime NFIB members. The council has quarterly meetings that inform members on topics such as tax, workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation reform as well as issues that make a difference in entrepreneurs’ ability to own, operate and grow businesses.

The meetings also offer opportunities to meet with elected officials at the state and federal levels to share opinions and concerns.

MYCAP recruiting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning-Youngs-town Community Action Partnership has scheduled recruitment and information sessions for individuals seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry beginning Monday and ending March 28.

The sessions will be at MYCAP’s offices at 1325 Fifth Ave. on the North Side.

The sessions are designed to pre-screen job seekers. Candidates will have to take a math test, pass a background check and drug test and must posses a high-school diploma or equivalent.

For information, call Roger A. Beltz at 330-747-7921, ext. 1724.

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 900K vehicles

WASHINGTON

Fiat Chrysler is voluntarily recalling 862,520 vehicles in the U.S. because they don’t meet the country’s emission standards.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that the recall is the result of in-use emissions investigations it performed and in-use testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations.

The vehicles involved in the recall include 2011-2016 Dodge Journey front-wheel drive, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 /Dodge Avenger front-wheel drive, 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber front-wheel drive continuously variable transmission and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot front-wheel drive continuously variable transmission.

5 governors oppose Trump plan to cut Great Lakes spending

LANSING, Mich.

Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump’s call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.

The president’s 2020 budget offers $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which gets $300 million most years. It removes toxic pollution, prevents algae blooms and species invasions, and restores wildlife habitat.

The governors said Wednesday the cut would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health. They urged Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, to fully fund the program.

Issuing the statement were Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.

Staff/wire reports