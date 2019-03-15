MYCAP recruiting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning-Youngs-town Community Action Partnership has scheduled recruitment and information sessions for individuals seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry beginning Monday and ending March 28.

The sessions will be at MYCAP’s offices at 1325 Fifth Ave. on the North Side.

The sessions are designed to pre-screen job seekers. Candidates will have to take a math test, pass a background check and drug test and must posses a high-school diploma or equivalent.

For information, call Roger A. Beltz at 330-747-7921, ext. 1724.