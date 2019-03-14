Mahoning County tornado warning DOWNGRADED to severe storm
YOUNGSTOWN
The National Weather Service has now issued a SEVERE THUNDERTORM WARNING, rather than a TORNADO WARNING, for Mahoning County until 9:30 tonight.
The storm is racing to the northeast and making a beeline toward Austintown/Canfield.
Gusty winds and heavy rains are moving through the Valley. Residents in the warning area of Western Mahoning County are advised to seek shelter -- Ellsworth, Sebring and Beloit. The storm is moving northeast at 60 miles per hour -- very fast forward speeds.
Cloud rotation had been seen around Alliance, according to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, which reports no actual evidence of a tornado on the ground at this time.
Tornado sirens sounded throughout the county -- including in downtown Youngstown.
The storm is moving quickly and the warning may have to be expanded to the east. Niles, Girard, Canfield/Austintown, Poland, Hubbard could soon experience heavy weather.
Earlier, tornado sirens are sounding at 8:50 in Trumbull County locations such as Cortland.
The area around Routes 534 and 224 heading toward Ellsworth was an area of immediate concern.
An interior room away from windows, or a basement, are preferred shelter areas.
Residents can watch the live stream of storm and radar coverage on 21-WFMJ TV, mobile app and Facebook.
