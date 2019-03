Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

AEY, JAKOB E, 05/25/1994, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, MENACING BY STALKING

BENSON, BRIAN RANDALE JR, 01/02/1990, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

GIBSON, CHRISTINA CLARICE, 09/30/1993, HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD, RESISTING ARREST

PANCHAL, GAURAV KIRAN, 04/04/1989, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OR SIGNAL OF P.O.

RIOS, VICTORIA LATRICE, 07/23/1993, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, REVOCATION OR RESTRICTION

THOMPSON, JEFFONA, 03/17/1989, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BYRD, DENA MARIE, 06/03/1975, 09/19/2018

CHRISTY, TESSA N, 09/13/1982, 03/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COMSTOCK, DAVID MATTHEW, 04/05/1991, 03/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DUGAN, PATRICK J, 03/31/1970, 02/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JAMES, JENNIFER LYNN, 05/15/1990, 11/01/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MAXWELL, SAMANTHA L, 04/02/1986, 03/13/2019